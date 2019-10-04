Russell Wilson enters the very short list of MVP candidates

Through four weeks and one game, the MVP race currently is down to Patrick Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes. And Russell Wilson.

His numbers are better than ever. Wilson has completed 73.1 percent of his passes. He’s averaging nine yards per passing attempt. He has 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions. And his passer rating stands at 126.3.

On Thursday night, he seemed to reach an even higher level, starting with the needle-threading throw to Tyler Lockett and continuing with multiple examples of gyrating away from pressure but also delivering accurate throws to receivers who inevitably become wide-ass open thanks to Wilson’s extension of the play.

“I can’t even remember all those plays,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. “There’s so many plays. I’m thinking, ‘Russ, get down!’ And all of a sudden he pops out and he’s still going, and we start over again. And then he finds somebody and makes a 20-yard play. Must have happened five or six times tonight.

“ I thought he was spectacular. I don’t remember him being that on, that thoroughly in the game in really difficult situations. It wasn’t just a classic in-the-pocket-throw-the-football. He was having to create and do stuff all night long. I thought his play was exquisite, awesome.”

Indeed it was. While Mahomes may ultimately become the unanimous MVP, Wilson deserves to be in the conversation. And maybe one of them eventually will be the Super Bowl MVP, in a game played against the other.