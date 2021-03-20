Russell Wilson elated after Seahawks RB Chris Carson re-signs in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks and Chris Carson got the deal done.

Seattle’s lead back will return to the running back room, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Seahawks and Carson agreed to a three-year deal worth $24.625 million, but as Pelissero noted, the third year is voidable. The total two-year value is $14.625 million.

And Russell Wilson could not be more excited.

Carson, the team’s feature back, played in 12 games in 2020, rushing for 681 yards and five scores (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while also adding 37 receptions for 287 yards and another four touchdowns.

Retaining Carson was key for the Seahawks considering Pete Carroll’s emphasis on running the ball more in 2021. The bruising 26-year-old running back will lead the way again for Seattle with Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer in the mix for carries in the backfield.

Here’s a look at how Seahawks Twitter reacted to the news:

Monster news on a Friday. I did not expect Chris Carson to be back in Seattle. https://t.co/jWNtmN4ddl — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 19, 2021

I absolutely love Chris Carson as a player and I’m happy I get to watch them run for our team again. And I am also highly skeptical about any spending on veteran running backs, I need to see the real contract numbers here. As long as they still get a good pass rusher, I’m good. https://t.co/H6QBY4sLR9 — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) March 19, 2021

We re-signed Chris Carson! Let’s go! Big deal! — Justin (@Justincram93) March 19, 2021

LETS GOOOO!!! Big W for the team to be able to get back Chris Carson! https://t.co/Pek0hMXyI6 — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) March 19, 2021

I LOVE the #Seahawks resigning Chris Carson! Lets go!😤😤 — Justin Henry (@Jman24_7) March 19, 2021