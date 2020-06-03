Russell Wilson edges NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on PFF50 list in 2020

Russell Wilson may have not received a single NFL Most Valuable Player vote in 2019, but Pro Football Focus says Wilson, not Jackson, is the better quarterback.

PFF released its top 50 players of 2020 list and the Seahawks franchise quarterback has landed at No. 7 overall, just one spot higher than reigning MVP Jackson.

Wilson trailed only Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Julio Jones, Quenton Nelson, George Kittle and Michael Thomas on the list.

No. 7 on the PFF50:



Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/2PsQ49r5pV



— PFF (@PFF) June 3, 2020

Here's why PFF slotted Wilson at No. 7 on the PFF50 list:

Russell Wilson made it only to No. 33 in PFF's All-Decade 101 list, but he has taken his game to another level over the past couple of seasons. In 2019, it was Wilson - not Lamar Jackson - who led all players in PFF WAR (wins above replacement) and had the second-best overall PFF grade. Over the past three years, Wilson has 27 more big-time throws (PFF's highest-graded passes) than any other passer, while 12 quarterbacks have more turnover-worthy plays than him. Wilson is held back only by how little his own team puts the ball in his hands.

Last season, Wilson finished the season with 4,110 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He added 342 yards and three more scores as a runner while leading the Seahawks to the Divisional Round, where they ultimately fell to the Packers.

It's worth mentioning that Wilson also edged Jackson by a substantial margin in PFF's MVP race in 2019. He led PFF's WAR metric with a rating of 4.08, which was at least a full point higher than the four next closest players: Patrick Mahomes (2.96), Dak Prescott (2.40), Aaron Rodgers (2.38) and Jackson (2.29).

Story continues

Despite Wilson's incredible season, which featured many career milestones and records, the 31-year-old will once again look to show the doubters just how valuable he is behind center. Perhaps 2020 will be the year he finally takes home the coveted MVP trophy.

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and legendary running back Curt Warner.

Russell Wilson edges NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on PFF50 list in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest