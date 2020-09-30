Russell Wilson earns NFC Offensive Player of Week for 2nd time this year





For the second time this season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. Wilson threw for five touchdowns Week 3 against the Cowboys, leading the team to a 38-31 victory at CenturyLink Field.

On the day, Wilson completed 27 of 40 passes attempted for 315 yards. He also set a number of records in the process, becoming the first player to log at least four pass touchdowns in all three of his first games of the season. Wilson also topped Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes old record of 13 when he managed his 14th passing TD of the year over his first three games.

Wilson has earned the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award 11 times over his career.

Related