Russell Wilson's 'Class' Words To Eagles Coach Put Seahawks' Win In Perspective

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks had just beaten the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game, but his postgame handshake with Eagles coach Doug Pederson wasn’t about the victory.

Instead of just exchanging “good game” pleasantries, Wilson expressed concern for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who left the game a few plays after a controversial but unpenalized hit from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney.

The Carson Wentz head injury happened on this hit by Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/08VrYddOTV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020

“Carson OK?” Wilson asked.

The brief encounter was watched by millions of fans on Twitter, many of whom applauded Wilson for a “class” move.

As much as I love Russ for his class, Clowny should also ask that question. — Damian Nick (@damian_new) January 6, 2020

Class act from one of the best ! — Jaquan🤟🏾JAY (@JAYY_WSP) January 6, 2020

Wilson is literally the most classy QB in the NFL. He makes sure players are okay and always is a good sport no matter what. — Ryan (@xXRedCubedXx) January 6, 2020

How do people hate on this man — Doug (@DougieFresh_13) January 6, 2020

Damnit Russell I’m trying to hate you right now — A$AP Kevin (@KevinOriz23) January 6, 2020

Class act. My favorite Qb not named Brees. — ReturnOfTheMac (@Timbo_Slice2020) January 6, 2020

