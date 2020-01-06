Russell Wilson's 'Class' Words To Eagles Coach Put Seahawks' Win In Perspective

Ron Dicker

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks had just beaten the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game, but his postgame handshake with Eagles coach Doug Pederson wasn’t about the victory.

Instead of just exchanging “good game” pleasantries, Wilson expressed concern for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who left the game a few plays after a controversial but unpenalized hit from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“Carson OK?” Wilson asked.

The brief encounter was watched by millions of fans on Twitter, many of whom applauded Wilson for a “class” move. 

 

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next