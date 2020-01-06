Russell Wilson's 'Class' Words To Eagles Coach Put Seahawks' Win In Perspective
Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks had just beaten the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game, but his postgame handshake with Eagles coach Doug Pederson wasn’t about the victory.
Instead of just exchanging “good game” pleasantries, Wilson expressed concern for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who left the game a few plays after a controversial but unpenalized hit from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney.
The Carson Wentz head injury happened on this hit by Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/08VrYddOTV
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020
“Carson OK?” Wilson asked.
All class.@DangeRussWilson asked Doug Pederson if Carson Wentz was ok postgame. #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/aN1aKZoozL
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2020
The brief encounter was watched by millions of fans on Twitter, many of whom applauded Wilson for a “class” move.
As much as I love Russ for his class, Clowny should also ask that question.
— Damian Nick (@damian_new) January 6, 2020
Class act from one of the best !
— Jaquan🤟🏾JAY (@JAYY_WSP) January 6, 2020
Wilson is literally the most classy QB in the NFL. He makes sure players are okay and always is a good sport no matter what.
— Ryan (@xXRedCubedXx) January 6, 2020
How do people hate on this man
— Doug (@DougieFresh_13) January 6, 2020
Damnit Russell I’m trying to hate you right now
— A$AP Kevin (@KevinOriz23) January 6, 2020
Class act. My favorite Qb not named Brees.
— ReturnOfTheMac (@Timbo_Slice2020) January 6, 2020
All class!!! @DangeRussWilson #GOHAWKS!!! 💙💚💙
— dkay (@dkseattle) January 6, 2020
— PhillyProud🦅💚 (@SternFan419) January 6, 2020
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.