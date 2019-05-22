Russell Wilson: Doug Baldwin was one of a kind

Organized team activities are underway for the Seahawks and that means quarterback Russell Wilson is starting to get accustomed to life without wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

It won’t be an overnight adjustment. Baldwin caught 442 passes and 45 touchdowns in the regular season after Wilson’s arrival in 2012 and added 58 more catches and six more touchdowns in the postseason. That made him a leading weapon in the Seattle offense and it is why Wilson said he will “be remembered forever here and across the National Football League.”

Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, David Moore and others will now be tasked with helping the offense go and Wilson said on Tuesday that no one will be expecting any of them to provide exactly what Baldwin brought to the table.

“Definitely going to miss him and his leadership,” Wilson said, via the Seattle Times. “He’s one of a kind. Hopefully the next guy can step up, but it’s hard to follow his role and everything else. But he showed a lot of guys the way, and that’s a great thing for us.”

Baldwin’s absence has continued the almost total overhaul of the Seahawks roster over the last few years. Wilson bridges the two eras and this offseason will help determine if the new group can reach the heights of the old one.