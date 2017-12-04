Watch this Seattle restaurant go nuts when Russell Wilson walks in

During the Sunday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson thoroughly outdueled Eagles QB Carson Wentz. Both are MVP candidates, but Wilson looked like some kind of master magician out there, avoiding everything the Eagles’ defensive line threw at him and the Seahawks.

So after a dominant 24-10 win over one of (if not the) the best team in the NFL, Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, went to a local restaurant. And when they walked in, they were treated like a combination of royalty and world-saving heroes.





Shot in black and white, the video shows the couple walking into the restaurant to an endless shower of applause, cheers, high-fives, and fist bumps. Everyone is *so glad* to see them, and so happy their Seahawks won the night. It must feel incredible to walk into a restaurant and just have all the patrons spontaneously stop eating and applaud you.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson smiles after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 24-10. (AP Photo)

But does that video remind you of something? A scene out of a movie? Because all you need to do is add “And Then He Kissed Me” by The Crystals and you’d have an updated version of the Copacabana scene from the movie “Goodfellas.” However, we have no idea if Wilson had a table physically brought to where he wanted to sit (like in the movie), or if he was sitting at the last table he stopped at. That last table had a lot of dudes in Seahawks jerseys sitting at it, so something tells me that Wilson and Ciara would have been welcome there.

Wherever they ended up sitting, hopefully they were both able to soak up all that adulation and tuck into a great meal. Because Wilson didn’t just deserve cheers for his on-field performance, he deserved a giant, juicy steak, some buttery mashed potatoes, and a glass of really good scotch.

