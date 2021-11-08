Russell Wilson’s doc confident QB can return ‘without reservation’

Seattle Seahawks fans got the news they’d been waiting for on Monday morning when the story broke that starting quarterback Russell Wilson had been medically cleared to return.

Wilson had undergone surgery to repair the middle finger on his throwing hand on Oct. 8 and now his surgeon, Dr. Steven Shin, has issued the following statement, which the Seahawks confirmed.

On October 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game. He had immediate surgery the following day in the form of a repair of a fracture-dislocation of his proximal interphalangeal joint and an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger). Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury. I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.

The Seahawks are set to square off against the Packers on Sunday and having Wilson back on the field is already a win itself for Seattle. Expect Wilson to be activated back to the 53-man roster ASAP.

