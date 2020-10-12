Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf keeps the Seahawks perfect

The Seattle Seahawks had their hands full with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Mike Zimmer’s Purple People were large and in charge. And then Seattle erupted for 21 points in less than two minutes.

Still, Minnesota had the lead at 26-21 late and decided to pass on a field-goal attempt that would have made it an eight-point game.

The fourth-down play was stopped and Russell Wilson had the ball, a timeout, and 94 yards to go.

The @Seahawks gets the ball back with 1:57 remaining, trailing 26-21. 📺: #MINvsSEA on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/fJGRlSb2nV pic.twitter.com/ATdfA0BXjB — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2020





No problem.

Wilson found DK Metcalf on a fourth-and-goal in the waning seconds and the Seahawks had a 27-26 victory.





Wow.

The pair also connected on a previous fourth-and-10 on the drive.



