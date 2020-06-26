Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf hit the beach for another offseason workout

Let Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf cook.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback-wide receiver duo were seen working out once again this week. This time, Wilson and Metcalf are getting in a sweat sesh early in the morning on the beach.

As Wilson says, there's #NoTime2Sleep. Take a look.

The Seahawks are looking to build upon a 2019 season where 10 of their 11 wins came by a single score. Seattle finished 11-5 but fell shy of the NFC Championship game when they lost to Green Bay on the road in the Divisional Round.

Far too often, the Seahawks relied on Wilson to help them win it late. This year, Seattle will want to put teams away earlier, meaning big things for this offense.

Metcalf is a breakout candidate on the Seahawks roster in his second year and he'll keep getting high level play from his quarterback. Metcalf's size and athleticism make him a great bet to post a strong touchdown total, especially if Wilson throws 30-plus scores again in 2020.

[RELATED: DK Metcalf's dad, Terrence, looks forward to Greg Olsen sharing moments with his son]

Wilson has some room to grow. He was recently ranked the second-best quarterback in the NFL in Chris Simms' quarterback top 40 countdown behind 2020 Super Bowl champion winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

I don't know if there's a quarterback in football more responsible for their teams' offensive output, or them winning games. The best player on their team is Russell Wilson. He can make so much happen. He is one of the best deep-ball throwers in football and we know what he can do scrambling. -- Chris Simms

In 2019, he had a 66.1 percent completion percentage, 31 passing touchdowns (third in the NFL), and just five interceptions, the lowest of his NFL career. Wilson's also led the NFL in passer rating, passing touchdowns, fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives while receiving All-Pro honors for the first time in his career last season.

Story continues

The best way to understand it is to watch some of Wilson's better plays, one after another after another. There's rarely anything that moves the fan to the edge of the seat before Wilson has stepped up or stepped back or spun or twisted or turned and then delivered like a cobra strike a perfect pass to an open receiver. It's typically over almost before it even began, and it keeps people from realizing that Russell Wilson, with plenty years left in the tank, could end up being one of the all-time greats." – Mike Florio

The sky is the limit for Wilson and the Seahawks in 2020. With more offensive weapons like Greg Olsen and Phillip Dorsett, as well as rumored prospects like Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon still on the table, the pass-catching group could give the 31-year-old quarterback his best season to date. Another Super Bowl championship wouldn't hurt either.

Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf hit the beach for another offseason workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest