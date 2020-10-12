Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf’s heroics save the day for Seahawks against Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks remain unbeaten after another last-second thriller, beating the Vikings, 27-26, in Week 5 to improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Russell Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game to secure the win. There’s a lot to unpack from this one. Here are the immediate takeaways from. Seattle’s thrilling win.

1. Seahawks offense sputters amid rainy conditions but comes through in the clutch

Seattle accumulated just 66 yards and zero points in the first half. The second half wasn’t much better outside of a two-minute stretch where the Seahawks scored 21 points. Despite completing his first 15 passes, the Russell Wilson never found any sort of consistent rhythm.

To make matters worse, Wilson threw a baffling interception in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks trailing, 26-21. It was as bad a decision as you’ll ever see from Wilson as he tossed a pass down the right sideline with Chris Carson already out of bounds, and Eric Wilson made the pick.

And yet, Russell Wilson engineered a game-winning 94-yard touchdown drive when it mattered most. Seattle converted on two fourth downs in the process. The first was a 39-yard pass to Metcalf on 4th-and-10. Wilson sent a prayer down the left sideline, and Metcalf made a tremendous play on the football. Later, on 4th-and-goal from the Vikings 6-yard line, Wilson fired a dart to the middle of the end zone, and Metcalf made a diving catch for his second touchdown of the game.

Wilson finished with 217 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. Metcalf caught six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Carson ran the ball just eight times but totaled 52 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 29-yard run where he broke several tackles on his way into the end zone.

2. Seahawks defense continues to come through in big moments

The defense wasn’t great, but it continued to make a few clutch plays just as it has in every game this season. The Seahawks forced back-to-back turnovers in the third quarter. Damontre Moore had a sack-fumble against Kirk Cousins that was recovered by K.J. Wright. Wright then had a slick one-handed interception of Cousins on Minnesota’s very next possession. Seattle promptly scored touchdowns following each takeaway.

The biggest defensive play of the game was a stop on 4th-and-inches in the final two minutes where Bobby Wagner and Benson Mayowa stuffed Alexander Mattison short of the line to gain. Minnesota would have sealed a win had Mattison converted. That stop gave Wilson and the offense one more shot to come through.

The final play of the game was a strip-sack from Mayowa as time expired.

This is the recipe for Seattle’s defense. It will never be pretty from a yards and points allowed standpoint, but the Seahawks continue to be tremendous at taking the ball away and getting clutch stops in desperate times.

3. Seahawks exhibit obvious lack of aggression in crucial moments

There were a few head-scratching moments from a decision-making standpoint. On Seattle’s first possession, Seattle faced 3rd-and-22 from Minnesota’s 42-yard line. Instead of looking to connect on a short pass and get into field goal range, the Seahawks ran a draw play up the middle. Travis Homer only managed to get five yards, and Seattle punted.

Later in the first half, the Seahawks opted to punt instead of going for it on 4th-and-4 from their own 42-yard line.

Finally, Seattle opted to punt on 4th-and-7 from Minnesota’s 40-yard line.

Those last two aren’t no-brainers in terms of going for it, but the Seahawks should always have a four-down mentality when in the middle of the field or in plus territory. Playing the field position game doesn’t make sense with how mediocre the defense is. All five of Minnesota’s scoring drives were at least 11 plays long. One spanned 15 plays and 97 yards. Another lasted a whopping 17 plays and burned 10:13 off the clock.

Odds and ends:

-- Seattle somehow won the game without ever converting on a third down. The Seahawks were 0-for-7 in that department.

-- L.J. Collier recorded his first-career sack.

-- Bobby Wagner and Cody Barton each had 14 combind tackles.

-- Ryan Neal had eight tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had a pass breakup.

-- Shaquill Griffin broke up two passes, including one impressive PBU on a deep ball to Adam Thielen.

-- Speaking of Thielen, he racked up 80 yards and two touchdowns.