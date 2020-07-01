Russell Wilson ditches Seahawks teammates for tech-fueled defender

When you can't work out with your Seattle Seahawks teammates, do as Russell Wilson does and hire a robot.

As the Seahawks franchise quarterback prepares for the upcoming NFL season, he's been seen throwing routes to second-year receiver DK Metcalf and staying in shape on the beach.

But considering the NFLPA's recommendation to halt in-person workouts with teammates, Wilson has found a more inventive way to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

In a video shared to social media Tuesday, Wilson is seen dodging a robot dummy coming in on the pass rush. The robot is known as MVP Sprint, a remote-controlled padded training dummy that weights 160 pounds, runs as fast as 16 mph and trains on grass and turf. The device costs $3450, according to the mobile device's website.

READYYY!!! Can't wait for the Season!!! Let's Go! #TrainingCampAtHome



Fired up to be the Chief Football Advisor & Partner with these "dummies!" Haha 😂 @MVPDummy 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/nPsddtQW1M



— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 1, 2020

The transition from real life teammate to cyborg football player after both Wilson and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady drew criticism for their decision to not adhere to the NFLPA's guidelines.

While the robot is no Jadeveon Clowney, the tech-fueled defender will certainly do the job until Wilson can reconvene with his teammates when training camp begins in late July.

