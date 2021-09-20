Russell Wilson discusses Seahawks’ offensive collapse in second half vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a relatively strong performance against the Tennessee Titans in today’s overtime loss. Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes, posting 343 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a 128.8 passer rating.

Nevertheless, Seattle’s offense was awfully quiet in the second half as the team surrendered a 14-point lead. Watch Wilson talk about what went wrong after halftime.

Russell Wilson on the offensive issues in the second half. pic.twitter.com/b7OAS82FDg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 20, 2021

Critics have pointed to Wilson passing up multiple receivers who were open in the middle part of the field in order to target deeper options. That might be a legitimate criticism of his game, but it’s also part of the package with Wilson at this point. In any case, a lack of an intermediate passing attack is pretty far down the list of reasons why the Seahawks lost this particular matchup.

With a win today Wilson would have earned his 100th career victory. He’ll have another chance next week against the Vikings.

