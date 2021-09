Associated Press

For all that’s been made about the importance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returning all 22 starters from last season, the team’s depth is one of the keys to the 2-0 start for the defending Super Bowl champions. Yes, Tom Brady has a personal-best nine touchdown passes and Rob Gronkowski is the first player in Bucs history with at least four TD receptions in two games. Safety Mike Edwards returned two fourth-quarter interceptions for touchdowns in Sunday’s 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.