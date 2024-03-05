Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos release quarterback just two years after huge trade

Russell Wilson had two head coaches in his two years with Denver, with Sean Payton succeeding Nathaniel Hackett last February

The Denver Broncos have released quarterback Russell Wilson - just two years after signing him in one of the most valuable trades in NFL history.

The 35-year-old had previously spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, leading them to Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in 2014.

He was the NFL's fifth-highest paid player in terms of annual salary but won just 11 of his 30 Denver games.

"God's got me," said Wilson. "I am excited for what's next."

The Broncos hoped they had finally found a long-term successor to legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, who retired after helping Denver clinch their third Super Bowl win in 2016.

They traded two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, and just before the start of the 2022 season Wilson signed a five-year contract extension worth $245m (£193m) to 2029.

However, new head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired towards the end of a season which Denver finished with a 5-12 record, and although they improved under his successor Sean Payton in 2023 (8-9), the Broncos again missed out on the play-offs.

"We thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career," read a joint statement by Payton and general manager George Paton.

"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this off-season and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."

The Broncos have the 12th overall pick in this year's draft, which begins on 25 April.