Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos owe us all an apology
Do the right thing, Broncos.
In all four games the Broncos have looked rather vulnerable and that's putting it politely.
Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the nine-time Pro Bowl player?
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
The Denver Broncos stormed out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Then the offense started to unravel in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Rams have lost another defensive back to injury. Grant Haley is likely headed to IR with an ACL sprain.
Denver's running back had that doghouse in him.
The flags kept Chargers' scoring drives alive and contributed to some dubious penalty totals for the Broncos.
Analyzing Monday's Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines, with expert NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
The Chargers got an ugly overtime win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football thanks to kicker Dustin Hopkins, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he has no idea what Aaron Rodgers means by wanting a “simpler” offense, the Panthers traded WR Robby Anderson to the Cardinals one day after he caused a ruckus on the sideline and Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith announced she’s pregnant on Instagram, becoming the latest Super Mom in the WNBA.
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins this Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. RELATED: FMIA Week 6 – Allen-Mahomes Play Another Classic, And Von Miller Remembers The Toilet
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
In this Giants post game news conference, Saquon Barkley explains his decision to sliding down rather than scoring a walk-in touchdown at the end of the team's win over the Ravens.
Chargers-Broncos takeaways: Corner J.C. Jackson was the Chargers' prize free-agent acquisition in the offseason, but has not played well and against Denver was benched at halftime after giving up several big plays.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for several of those players, the Seahawks' belief is proving to be true - and perhaps more than coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider even expected. Fellow cornerback Coby Bryant forced his fourth fumble of the season and had a season-high eight tackles.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.