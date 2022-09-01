Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agree to massive five-year extension

The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson with the hope of competing for the AFC West in 2022.

Now they’re hoping to compete for the AFC West for the next few years to come, with Wilson at the helm.

Wilson and the Broncos reached agreement on a massive five-year contract extension, that ties the quarterback to Denver for seven years. The contract is for a $245 million, along with $165 million in guaranteed money for Wilson:

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

While the Broncos, Wilson, and Wilson’s agents are perhaps thrilled at this deal, there are also three people pretty happy to see this deal as well.

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

The quarterback market continues to skyrocket, and teams that move early on those long-term extensions might be glad they did. Remember when Patrick Mahomes got his extension? Now look at how the market has shifted since then:

The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:

1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Russell Wilson: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire