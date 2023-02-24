Russell Wilson denies report he tried to get Pete Carroll and John Schneider fired

The Russell Wilson drama continues, now almost one full year removed from the trade that sent him from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

This morning Wilson responded to a report in the Athletic that said he asked the organization to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider last offseason. Wilson denied it, calling Pete a father figure and claiming he never wanted them fired.

I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 24, 2023

Sure, ok.

Wilson then shared a vague moving forward kind of message.

Focused on moving forward!

Best is ahead. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 24, 2023

After the blockbuster trade to Denver, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million deal that quickly became the most-burdensome contract in the entire NFL. Wilson rapidly declined on the field, finishing with career-worst numbers in many categories, including completion rate (60.5%), touchdown passes (16), sacks taken (55) passer rating (84.4) and QBR (37.0).

The Broncos have since hired acclaimed offensive mind Sean Payton as their new head coach – and if he can’t fix Wilson’s game nobody can.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire