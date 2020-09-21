Russell Wilson delivers heartfelt message to James White after father dies in car accident

Lindsey Wisniewski

Russell Wilson delivers heartfelt message to James White after father dies in car accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots, the sports world received some saddening news.

Patriots running back James White would be inactive for Sunday’s game after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident. His mother, Lisa, who was also in the car, is said to be in critical condition.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who played with White at Wisconsin in 2011, heard the news before Sunday’s kickoff. His prayers were with the 28-year-old running back.

After Wilson and the Seahawks stopped the Patriots at the 1-yard line, taking a 35-30 victory at CenturyLink Field, he was ushered over for the post-game interview on NBC.

But Wilson didn’t want to talk about his team’s thrilling win. Instead, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week offered his condolences to White and his family.

"My heart's heavy, because one of my teammates, James White -- from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know -- had a tough one, losing his dad," Wilson told NBC Sports’ Michelle Tafoya. "I'm not sure what the situation is with his mom, yet. My heart's been heavy all day thinking about him."

Wilson wasn’t the only quarterback to do so. White’s former teammate in New England, Tom Brady, also took to Twitter to send his love and support to White, who he called one of the most “kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking,” human beings.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks podcast with NBC Sports Boston's Patriot Reporter Phil Perry]