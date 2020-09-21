Russell Wilson delivers heartfelt message to James White after father dies in car accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots, the sports world received some saddening news.

Patriots running back James White would be inactive for Sunday’s game after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident. His mother, Lisa, who was also in the car, is said to be in critical condition.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who played with White at Wisconsin in 2011, heard the news before Sunday’s kickoff. His prayers were with the 28-year-old running back.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

After Wilson and the Seahawks stopped the Patriots at the 1-yard line, taking a 35-30 victory at CenturyLink Field, he was ushered over for the post-game interview on NBC.

But Wilson didn’t want to talk about his team’s thrilling win. Instead, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week offered his condolences to White and his family.

"My heart's heavy, because one of my teammates, James White -- from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know -- had a tough one, losing his dad," Wilson told NBC Sports’ Michelle Tafoya. "I'm not sure what the situation is with his mom, yet. My heart's been heavy all day thinking about him."

Before answering any questions in his post game interview, @DangeRussWilson needed to get a message to James White.



"James, I'm praying for you, man." pic.twitter.com/ccpA5figDn — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Wilson wasn’t the only quarterback to do so. White’s former teammate in New England, Tom Brady, also took to Twitter to send his love and support to White, who he called one of the most “kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking,” human beings.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way... — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

