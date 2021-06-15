Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf make NFLPA Influencer Hot List

Wilson, Metcalf among top players on NFLPA Influencer Hot List originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf apparently stay hot even when they're not on the football field.

The NFLPA recently released its second Influencer Hot List, which takes into account total engagements on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Outside of the top 10 influencers, the list also notes the top 10 players in social media growth rate and top 10 players who are consistently active on social media.

NFLPA Influencer Hot List

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady edged out Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes at the top of the list, but the Seahawks still had some strong representation.

Wilson ranked just below Brady and Mahomes with the third-most engagement of any player in the league on social media.

Wilson was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and started his Why Not You foundation in 2014. Wilson and his wife Ciara have utilized their social media followings to promote different community initiatives including the Why Not You Academy in Seattle that is scheduled to open in 2021.

We released the first Influencer Hot List in 2020 with @opendorse to help inform partners w/ insights into the social media influence of rookie + veteran NFL personalities and how these players can potentially impact brand campaigns.

Here's a look at 2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NT1Eu6zv1Y — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 15, 2021

Metcalf was also named to the list, with the ninth-most engagement. Metcalf went viral last October after he chased down Cardinals safety Budda Baker to save a touchdown in Week 7. He's also showcased his unreal speed off the football field, competing in the USATF Golden Games last month.

Who is on the rise in the NFL?

The top 10 list for growth rate highlights players with rapidly growing fanbases on social media. New San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance leads the way with New York Jets QB Zach Wilson in second. The No. 3 overall pick saw his social media following increase dramatically with support from the Bay Area. Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke saw an increase in followers after his breakout performance in Washington's wild card game against Brady and the Bucs.

Micah Parsons, DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Scotty Miller, Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn and Elijah Moore fill out the rest of the list with Miller as the only non-rookie besides Heinicke.

Which NFL players are most active on social media?

The most active list encapsulates players who met audience and engagement thresholds, so these players post a lot and get plenty of responses.

While no current Seahawks players were named to the list, former Seattle RB Mike Davis was named the Most Consistently Active player ahead of Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey and LB Patrick Queen.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay ranks as the fifth-most active player.