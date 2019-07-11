Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf working out in L.A.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin developed a strong partnership over seven years in the Seahawks offense, but Wilson won’t be able to rely on Baldwin this season as the wideout has retired from the NFL.

It’s hard to envision Wilson forging that kind of relationship with rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf right off the bat, but the two players are doing what they can to ensure they’re on the same wavelength come the start of the regular season. Wilson and Metcalf have both posted videos from workouts at UCLA this week with Wilson captioning his “just the beginning” in reference to things to come with the second-round pick.

Metcalf’s video shows him running an out and comes with the caption “something besides a go.” That references the concern that Metcalf was a one-trick pony coming out of Ole Miss and, as noted in June, Wilson said at the end of offseason work that he’d already seen more to the rookie’s game.

“Everybody knows about his ability to run and everything else, and jump and catch and all that,” Wilson said. “You guys have been talking about that for months, but I think more than anything else, it’s his brain and how he processes information and how quickly he understands it. He’s really intelligent. He really understands the game really well. He takes coaching really well. He gets extra work. He’s a legit pro wide receiver. He’s everything that everybody was talking about in terms of what he’s capable of and more.”

Metcalf’s work also earned positive reviews from Pete Carroll this spring and earning Wilson’s trust this summer should lead to plenty of opportunities for Metcalf in the fall.