Russell Wilson cutting his hair has social media conflicted

Monday night was a night full of a historical performance from Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 3 Oregon women's basketball team defeating the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal on the road, Steph Curry and Russell Wilson watching greatness unfold, oh yeah, and Wilson's haircut.

A haircut got all the buzz on social media.

Russell and Ciara were in attendence to support his younger sister Anna Wilson, who is a current senior on the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team who was celebrating her senior night vs. the Ducks.

Russell Wilson at the Oregon-Stanford game supporting the Cardinal 👀 pic.twitter.com/iJo1F1jTk2 — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) February 25, 2020

For someone who was growing his hair out long enough to fasten it back into man bun, it was suddenly gone. Back to his short hair.

But this begged the real question... do you like the fresh cut?

Social media seems conflicted:

Russell Wilson & Ciara in the house for No. 3 Oregon @ No. 4 Stanford!!



----> Wilson cheering on his younger sister Anna Wilson, a senior on Stanford#GoHawks pic.twitter.com/qTL3uQoyrx



— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 25, 2020

Omg my boy looking cleeeean https://t.co/4o4JY6pMAa — McKissic is my dad (@SeahawksBurner) February 25, 2020

Thank goodness he cut his hair https://t.co/AhY92wfuvx — C (@passtheGRAVEY) February 25, 2020

Russ' hair versatility is my favorite offseason storyline https://t.co/YtVocvqUIX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 25, 2020

I miss the hair already https://t.co/6Yp6gQjL1i — Ryland (@Ryguy317) February 25, 2020

Russ got rid of the John Stamos look https://t.co/Wgp3ADsJZb — Lindsey Wisniewski (@lindsniewski) February 25, 2020

russ gonna throw 6,000 yards and 55 tugs w/ that fade in 2020 😤 https://t.co/8E1Xrz6rzk — khang (@KhangTMC) February 25, 2020

Which Russell Wilson do you prefer?

