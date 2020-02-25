Russell Wilson cutting his hair has social media conflicted

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

Monday night was a night full of a historical performance from Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 3 Oregon women's basketball team defeating the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal on the road, Steph Curry and Russell Wilson watching greatness unfold, oh yeah, and Wilson's haircut. 

A haircut got all the buzz on social media.

Russell and Ciara were in attendence to support his younger sister Anna Wilson, who is a current senior on the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team who was celebrating her senior night vs. the Ducks.

For someone who was growing his hair out long enough to fasten it back into man bun, it was suddenly gone. Back to his short hair.

But this begged the real question... do you like the fresh cut?

Social media seems conflicted:

Which Russell Wilson do you prefer?

