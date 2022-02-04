Russell Wilson crushes competition in Pro Bowl precision passing event

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson just absolutely crushed the competition in the 2022 Pro Bowl precision passing event. Wilson didn’t get much help from teammate Justin Jefferson, but he racked up 29 points and a win for the NFC team, drawfing the pathetic numbers from the AFC’s team of Mac Jones and Hunter Renfrow.

Watch No. 3 do his thing.

