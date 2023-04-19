Russell Wilson cracks joke on Twitter following golf cart accident

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Russell Wilson finally got the head coach he wanted when the Broncos paid through the nose to hire Sean Payton. However, the former Seahawks quarterback’s luck continues to run bad.

Earlier this week social media reports indicated Wilson got into an accident on the golf course when his cart flipped over. Wilson effectively confirmed the reports yesterday morning when he shared the story along with an obligatory corny joke.

Wilson’s cap number for Denver this year is $22 million, while in Seattle Geno Smith’s will be less than half that amount.

