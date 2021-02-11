Why Russell Wilson should consider re-negotiating his contract with the Seattle Seahawks

Why Russell Wilson should consider re-negotiating his contract with the Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This offseason for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the more memorable ones in recent history, considering the rising tensions surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks front office.

On Monday, Jason La Canfora from CBS Sports reported that Wilson’s camp was growing “increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks' inability to protect him.”

And on Tuesday on the Dan Patrick Show, the eight-time Pro Bowler confirmed that report by publicly saying that he was “frustrated getting hit too much”.

Wilson has the right to say all things, he is his own man, but the Seahawks front office reportedly told Patrick himself on Wednesday that they are “not happy” with Wilson airing out his frustrations.

“A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Dan Patrick said Wednesday. “You wonder if Russ and the Seahawks are going to be able to coexist. … Right now, the current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”

And now here we are, friction between the Seahawks front office and Wilson and his camp is at an all-time high.

Where do both parties go from here?

As much as Wilson does have the right to be frustrated, it's worth noting the Seahawks have done anything and everything for the face of their franchise.

From trading for Duane Brown, drafting 13 offensive linemen since 2013, bringing in Jamal Adams, drafting DK Metcalf, and at one point, making Wilson the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

You can’t sit here and say that the Seahawks haven’t tried their best to make Wilson as happy as can be. The effort is there on paper.

Wilson has made it clear that he wants the same legacy as Tom Brady. I'm certain most quarterbacks want that as well.

On Sunday, the entire world got to see a miserable-looking Wilson sandwiched between his wife Ciara and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he watched Brady capture his seventh Super Bowl win.

“I’m sitting there watching this game wishing I was in there playing,” Wilson said on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday.

There are a lot of differences between the two quarterbacks in a plethora of categories. The one that jumps out the most to me though? Sacrifice.

Before heading to Tampa to join the Buccaneers to take home his seventh Super Bowl ring in 10 title game appearances, it was common knowledge that Brady would take pay cuts with Patriots.

The strategy behind that was so that the organization could go grab pieces that would help the team win since that is all that Brady really cared about anyway.

Plus, it was nice that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, brought in a fair amount of income herself so Brady didn’t have to worry too much in that department.

Wilson currently is the third highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at $35 million a year.

We all understand he is upset, but the salary cap is what it is at this point, and the team would be smart to bring back players such as K.J. Wright and Chris Carson in free agency.

If Wilson wants to have the trophies and the glory that Brady has had his whole career, wouldn’t it be smart to reconstruct your contract?

It would help the Seahawks have more money in the back end to get some offensive lineman Wilson is in search for for. It might seem ridiculous, but Brady did it and it worked out for him.

Obviously, Wilson deserves all the money in the world, he has earned it. But if he wants to win, is he willing to sacrifice like Brady has done in his illustrious career?

That is for Wilson to decide at the end of the day and it’s for him to realize what he can do to help make this friction between the Seahawks less hostile.

The offseason is going to be a long one for the Seahawks, and 12s hope things can be figured out before the season starts.