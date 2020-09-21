Russell Wilson cooked against Patriots, Cam Newton left stuffed





The Seattle Seahawks turned quarterback Russell Wilson loose in the kitchen again and boy did he cook Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Wilson threw for five touchdowns, completing 21 of 28 passes attempted for 288 yards and one interception on the day. He also had five carries for 39 yards and a long of 21.

Wilson hit five different receivers for his five scores on Sunday night. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Freddie Swain and running back Chris Carson were all the beneficiaries of Wilson’s efforts.

On the other side of the stadium, however, it was a disappointing finish for Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who was stuffed at the one-yard line for the loss after a back-and-forth ball game that kept things close until the end.

The Seahawks now advance to 2-0 on the season and will host the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.

