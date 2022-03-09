Can Russell Wilson cook up a Super Bowl title in Denver? | What Are The Odds?l
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Russell WilsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, John Jastremski and Sal Licata discuss the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade between the Broncos and Seahawks. Denver's odds to win it all skyrocketed upon completion of the deal.