Russell Wilson’s new contract runs through his age-40 season

Russell Wilson has hinted that he wants to play as long as Tom Brady, suggesting that he would like to play in the NFL until he’s 45.

Wilson has a strict diet and a rigorous fitness routine, so it’s possible that he might be able to have a lengthy career like Brady. It’s also possible that Brady is an outlier, not just in on-field accomplishments but also in longevity.

For the fans who don’t believe Wilson will be able to play as long as Brady, perhaps they’d consider a Peyton Manning-lengthed career a good consolation.

Manning retired just a few weeks before his 40th birthday in 2016, and the Denver Broncos clearly believe Wilson will be able to play at least that long.

Denver agreed to terms on a five-year extension with Wilson on Thursday. Those five years will be added on to Wilson’s existing two-year deal, making it a seven-year contract in total.

Wilson is 33 now but he’ll turn 34 during the season. He will later turn 40 years old during the final year of his current deal in 2028.

There’s no guarantee that Wilson’s body will hold up as long as Brady’s, but playing the next seven years with the Broncos is a very attainable start.

Manning only played four seasons in Denver and the Broncos reached two Super Bowls during that time, winning one of them. Fans in Denver would love to have similar results with Wilson, even over a seven-year period.

The goal is to win the Super Bowl, and the Broncos now have a franchise quarterback who can help them get there. We don’t know how long Wilson will end up playing, but Denver now has at least a seven-year window to compete for championships, health permitting.

