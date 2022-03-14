Russell Wilson considered 14 different teams before settling on Broncos

It seems that Russell Wilson was pretty desperate to leave Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks – enough to consider playing for almost half of the other teams around the league.

The blockbuster trade that will send Wilson from Seattle to the Denver Broncos will likely become official on Wednesday when the new league year begins. We’ll surely learn some juicy details in the coming weeks about Wilson’s decison to leave the team that drafted him. The latest nugget comes from Peter King’s newest Football Morning in America column, which says Wilson and his reps considered 14 different teams before settling on Denver.

“As Wilson’s side considered which team it wanted to play for, it considered 14 different teams with scores of factors for each: roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base, everything. Denver finished either at or near the top in that 14-team contest.”

It’s tough to argue that Wilson could have landed in a better situation than he will with the Broncos. They have a strong defense and several young weapons to offer, including Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

While the haul they got from Denver was solid, from where we’re sitting, the Seahawks probably could have gotten a better return from either the Eagles or the Dolphins, who could’ve offered a more-promising young quarterback than Drew Lock.

