Russell Wilson congratulates D.K. Metcalf on new deal: ‘You deserve it all, bro’

After Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, D.K. Metcalf became the best player on the Seahawks’ roster, hands down. Today, he got paid like it.

Metcalf is signing a three-year contract extension with Seattle worth a reported $72 million total, incuding over $58 million in guaranteed money. It makes him one of the highest-paid players in the game at his position and sets him up to cash in again just a few years down the line while he’s still in his prime.

Wilson just went on Twitter to congratulate his former teammate on his big payday, saying he deserves it all.

Congrats @Dkm14! You deserve it all bro! Love you man! God is good! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/9E05ZcFXWO — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 28, 2022

