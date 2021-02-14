Russell Wilson complaints, trade rumors and more Seahawks news

At the conclusion of a week of the NFL offseason, it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

QB Russell Wilson expresses frustrations

Wilson, fresh off winning this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, made waves with his words for the first time in his NFL career. He expressed frustration with the number of sacks he has taken since he started his career — it is the most in the NFL in that time.

Griffin twins hope to stay in Seattle

Two of the Seahawks' soon-to-be free agents are cornerback Shaquil Griffin and his twin brother, linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Shaquem is prepared to do what he needs to this offseason but expressed a desire to remain with the Seahawks and with his brother.

Seahawks showing no signs of trading Russell Wilson

With comments made by Wilson and a report that the team was unhappy with his public displeasure, the potential of another start quarterback being on the trade market was fueled. However, there are currently no signs that the Seahawks have any intentions of trading him.

Seahawks cut Chance Warmack

The Seahawks signed Warmack a year ago but he never played a down in 2020. He opted out of the season with COVID-19 concerns, something that many players throughout the league did. That would have pushed his contract to 2021. However, he was released by Seattle, meaning he is a free agent again.

