Russell Wilson: It's all coming together on offense

The impact of head coach Sean Payton's arrival in Denver is one of the biggest questions heading into the 2023 season and most of the focus is going to be on the offensive side of the ball.

Payton was hired because last year's partnership of quarterback Russell Wilson and former head coach Nathaniel Hackett was a total disaster and the first glimpse at the first team offense came last week. The starters went scoreless on three drives that included two missed field goals before Wilson was able to close on a high note with a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

Saturday brings a date with the 49ers and Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he thinks things are falling into place for the unit.

"The biggest thing is trying to get the ball to our playmakers' hands, in whatever way that is," Wilson said, via the team's website. "We've got a lot of ways to do that. Coach Payton really knows how to do that and dial it up. I think that it's all coming together and we're working our butts off."

Preseason outings can build promise or stoke doubts, but they'll be forgotten as soon as the Broncos take the field against the Raiders in Week One. That will be the first true referendum on this year's direction, so the Broncos have a few weeks to make sure all their ducks are in a row.