If Russell Wilson comes to Bears, Darnell Mooney may be key to offense

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
Why Mooney could be key to Russell Wilson's fit in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Russell Wilson trade rumors buzzing over the past couple of weeks, many people have debated whether the Bears truly have the pieces to not only pull off the deal, but also to succeed with Wilson under center. The Bears have yet to franchise tag Allen Robinson, with the deadline approaching on Tuesday. Even if they do franchise tag him, some pundits wonder if Robinson would refuse to play under the tag, demanding a trade to a team who would extend him instead. Robinson plays a similar role to D.K. Metcalf in the Seahawks’ offense, so Robinson could be pivotal if Wilson does end up in Chicago.

But on “First Things First,” former Bears wideout Brandon Marshall argues Metcalf is not the most important man the Bears will need to replicate in Chicago.

“They need a Tyler Lockett,” Marshall said. “Yes, he loves D.K. Metcalf, but what really makes Russell Wilson go is that short, small, super-fast wide receiver that he can take shots with. That’s who Russell Wilson is, that’s how he likes to play in the passing game.”

Great news for Pace and the Bears, since that sounds exactly like last year’s breakout rookie, Darnell Mooney. He and Lockett are nearly the exact same size, and are used in nearly identical fashions by their respective teams. Each guy is a deep ball threat with incredible speed, and each team schemes ways to get the ball in their hands with open space, whether it’s through screens, plays in the middle of the field, or otherwise.

Now you may be thinking to yourself, “Well that also sounds exactly like Henry Ruggs on the Raiders.” And honestly, you’re not wrong. But c’mon this is a Bears blog, we’re trying to get excited here. So let’s assume the Bears do tag Robinson on Tuesday, and Robinson does play in Chicago this season. Then they truly can offer Wilson a replacement for Lockett and Metcalf. That’s something Las Vegas can’t match.

We may be putting the cart before the horse a little here, since the Bears obviously need to convince the Seahawks to part with their franchise quarterback first. But if they do, Wilson will find himself right at home in Chicago with a guy like Mooney to help him make the transition.

