Russell Wilson: Colin Kaepernick was “trying to do the right thing”

Russell Wilson doesn’t have answers. He does have a heavy heart.

The Seahawks quarterback said nobody was prepared for video of the death of George Floyd.

“The God that I believe in, the Jesus that I believe in has sacrificed for us all, and I think at the end of the day, for me, I want to love like Jesus did,” Wilson said in a conference call, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I want to be able to care like Jesus did. Hopefully, . . . our family and everybody else that I can hopefully have an influence on will continue to grow with me and with us and everybody else. Like I said, I don’t want to talk about football. I think about the pain of George. I think about Ahmaud [Arbery]. I think about Breonna [Taylor]. I think about these people who have been murdered. It’s a lot of pain on my heart right now.”

Wilson defended Colin Kaepernick, saying Floyd, Arbery and Taylor are among the reasons the former 49ers quarterback took a knee. Kaepernick has not played since 2016.

“We all need to help,” Wilson said. “We all need to find our own ways of how we’re going to love and how we’re going to make a difference, and everybody may do it differently. I don’t know what everybody’s going to do and how they’re going to do it, but it’s calling for people to understand what’s really going on. It’s heavy on me because I think the reality is with Colin, in particular, is he was trying to symbolize the right thing. People may have taken that the wrong way. But I think he was trying to do the right thing. The bottom line.”

