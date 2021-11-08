Russell Wilson cleared to play Sunday

Russell Wilson is back.

The Seahawks’ quarterback tweeted “It’s time” this morning, with a video showing the protective wrap being removed from his surgically repaired finger. Wilson’s video also included an image of Lambeau Field, making clear that Wilson plans to play on Sunday at Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to be at quarterback for the Packers, as he’s eligible to be activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, so football fans will get to see Wilson vs. Rodgers — a much more appealing matchup than Geno Smith vs. Jordan Love.

It’s been a disappointing season for the 3-5 Seahawks, but they’re only a game out of the final wild card spot in the NFC, and with Wilson back for the stretch run, they can still get to the postseason. A win over the Packers would be a great way to head into the second half of the season with confidence.

