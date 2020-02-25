Russell Wilson, Ciara, Stephen Curry witness Sabrina Inonescu make history

Ashley Young
NBC Sports Northwest

There were a few familiar faces in Maples Pavilion for No. 3 Oregon women's basketball at No. 4 Stanford.

On a night where Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in the NCAA to reach 2,000 career points, 1,000 career assists and 1,000 career rebounds, she did so in front of elite company.

NBA star Stephen Curry, a fellow California-native and close friend to Ionescu, was there with his wife Ayesha to witness history being made. 

Curry was also in Berkeley last Friday and took his two daughters to the Ducks take on Cal and to watch Ionescu in action.

The Curry's were down in Los Angeles along with Ionescu on Monday morning to celebrate the life of their dear friends Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara were there supporting his younger sister Anna Wilson, a senior guard on the Stanford Cardinal who was celebrating her senior night.

So much greatness in one photo!

