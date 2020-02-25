There were a few familiar faces in Maples Pavilion for No. 3 Oregon women's basketball at No. 4 Stanford.

On a night where Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in the NCAA to reach 2,000 career points, 1,000 career assists and 1,000 career rebounds, she did so in front of elite company.

HISTORY MADE.



Sabrina Ionescu becomes the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds #GoDucks @sabrina_i20



READ: https://t.co/GAj0vplTad pic.twitter.com/rjjuCtMDKN







— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 25, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NBA star Stephen Curry, a fellow California-native and close friend to Ionescu, was there with his wife Ayesha to witness history being made.

Can't write this any better 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xnqocU3dvR — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 25, 2020

Curry was also in Berkeley last Friday and took his two daughters to the Ducks take on Cal and to watch Ionescu in action.

Story continues

Steph and Sabrina Ionescu after Oregon's win 🐐 pic.twitter.com/k62APaWfyh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2020

The Curry's were down in Los Angeles along with Ionescu on Monday morning to celebrate the life of their dear friends Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara were there supporting his younger sister Anna Wilson, a senior guard on the Stanford Cardinal who was celebrating her senior night.

Russell Wilson at the Oregon-Stanford game supporting the Cardinal 👀 pic.twitter.com/iJo1F1jTk2 — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) February 25, 2020

So much greatness in one photo!

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Stephen Curry witness Sabrina Inonescu make history originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest