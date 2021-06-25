Russell Wilson, Ciara, and DK Metcalf sit courtside at New York Liberty game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The seats surrounding the court at Barclays Center are often lined with superstars, and Thursday’s game between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky was no different.

While Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star Ciara were in New York launching their new children’s clothing line, 3BRAND, the Wilsons brought their star power to Pride Night and took in some WNBA action.

Russell was also building that off-field chemistry with his star wideout, DK Metcalf, who joined the Wilsons to watch Sabrina Ionescu & Co. take on Candace Parker and the Sky.

They weren’t the only stars in attendance. Stepping away from his recent Twitter spat with Scottie Pippen was Nets forward Kevin Durant, who joined the Wilsons and Metcalf prior to tip off.

Star power out here for @nyliberty game on #pride night: KD, Ciara, Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/V6sdO8gyWn — Christopher Brito (@bychrisbrito) June 25, 2021

And of course, the Seahawks duo got the star treatment at Barclays. Doug Feinberg of AP captured this video of Wilson and Metcalf in a private game of 2 on 2.

And now we got a 2 on 2 game with @DangeRussWilson and @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/mP3Iy7Ak1I — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) June 25, 2021

With the stage set in Brooklyn, the New York Liberty just couldn’t seem to get it going vs. the piping-hot Chicago Sky. Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields led the way for the Sky with 18-apiece as Chicago coasted to a 91-68 victory over the Liberty.

Parker had a double-double 12 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Sky improved to 8-0 this season with her on the floor. Former Oregon star Ruthy Hebard came off the bench for six points and three rebounds in 17 minutes.

Oregon legend Ionescu had just two points and five assists in 13 minutes of play for the Liberty as she works her way back from an ankle injury.