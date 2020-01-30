Russell Wilson, Ciara announce they're expecting baby No. 3

The 12s, as the Seattle Seahawks call their fans, are about to add at least one more to their legion.

On Thursday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, R&B chanteuse Ciara, announced on Instagram that they’re adding to their family.

With a caption that said simply, “Number 3,” Wilson posted a picture from Turks & Caicos, his sunglasses-clad face in the foreground and his wife standing on rocks in the background, her baby bump visible.

Ciara’s post had the same caption, but her photo was of just her on those rocks, the bright blue sky framing her belly.

The couple, married in July 2016, welcomed daughter Sienna on April 28, 2017. Ciara has a son, Future, from a previous relationship.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, and wife Ciara announced they're expecting a new baby. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

