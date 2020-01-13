Russell Wilson chosen for random drug test on Seahawks move-out day

There's an ongoing joke among NFL players that if you ball out, you're likely to be chosen for a random drug test by the league. Richard Sherman told social media that he was tested following his clutch performance in the 49ers win over the Vikings in the Divisional Round.

Hahahaha ball out and get the double dip.... PED and HGH tests.... hahaha gotta love it ... — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

On Monday it was Russell Wilson's turn. Wilson came into the Seahawks locker room at the VMAC for his annual exit interview and was met by a representative from the NFL. The rep informed Wilson that he'd been chosen at random to be tested.

Wilson kind of did a double take at first, thinking maybe he was getting punked.

"Are you serious?" he asked the guy with a big smile on his face.

The gentleman responded affirmatively. Wilson then turned to a group of media waiting by his locker.

"Are you guys seeing this?" he asked playfully.

Wilson then looked back and forth a few times before exiting to take his test in what was a brief moment of humor on Seahawks move-out day.

"Give me a second, guys," Wilson said, laughing along with the media on hand as his exit interview had to be delayed a few moments.

It makes sense that the NFL would want to test Wilson after another otherworldly performance during Sunday's season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Wilson put the Seahawks on his back and nearly carried Seattle to an improbable comeback.

The Seahawks erased a 21-3 halftime deficit and had the ball near midfield late in the fourth quarter, trailing 28-23.

Wilson finished the game completing 21/31 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball seven times for 64 yards, including a long of 22.

It was a script we've seen play out so many times for the Seahawks: a dismal start followed by a furious comeback led by Wilson. Seattle has been able to pull out several such games, most notably in the 2014 NFC Championship Game against the Packers. But in other cases, like Sunday, it ended up being too little, too late as time ran out on the Seahawks comeback attempt.

Wilson's performance was still an important reminder that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He just needs to be tested every now and again in order to make sure he's still human.

