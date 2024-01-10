Russell Wilson calls Pete Carroll "one of the greatest ever"

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll didn't always see eye-to-eye in Seattle, but Wilson is remembering Carroll fondly today.

Following the news that Carroll has been fired as the Seahawks' head coach, Wilson wrote on social media that he is thankful for his time playing with Carroll.

"One of the Greatest Ever," Wilson wrote of Carroll. “'Keep Shooting' Coach. Grateful for the memories. Pete Carroll Best is Ahead."

Carroll drafted Wilson in the third round in 2012 and surprised the football world by making him the starting quarterback as a rookie. Wilson repaid that confidence from Carroll by leading the Seahawks to the playoffs and being chosen to the Pro Bowl in his rookie year. In all Wilson made nine Pro Bowls with the Seahawks, and he and Carroll won a Super Bowl and got to another together.

By the end of their time together in Seattle, it became clear that Wilson and Carroll were not on the same page, and the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos. It hasn't worked out for Wilson in Denver, and that may have made him come to appreciate Carroll more. The two of them had more success in the NFL together than they had apart.