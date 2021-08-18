Russell Wilson calls 49ers rookie Trey Lance ‘a really talented player’

The NFC West is easily the most brutal division in the NFL these days. It’s not getting any easier either, as two teams upgraded at the most important position in the sport this offseason. The Seahawks (12-4) and Rams (10-6) were both playoff teams last year, while the Cardinals (8-8) were not too far behind. The 49ers (6-10) got decimated by major injuries in 2020, but they should be a tough opponent again this coming season – especially if their new quarterback is as good as advertised.

San Francisco’s selection of Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the draft was a potential franchise-changing moment. While he’s only played one preseason game so far, Seattle star Russell Wilson likes what he’s seen, calling Lance a really talented player in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“Obviously I have a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford. And Jimmy’s been there playing great ball over the years he’s been there, and they just drafted Trey Lance, who is a really talented player. Our focus is on us and what we can do and trying to focus on us being the best we can possibly be so we can go win a Super Bowl hopefully.”

For now, Jimmy Garoppolo is still technically QB1 for the Niners. That could change fast, though. Like Jared Goff, Garoppolo has a limited skillset and has probably been holding his team back from reaching its full potential under brilliant playcaller Kyle Shanahan. Guessing how any prospect is going to work out in the NFL is a good way to look foolish. However, Lance at least has the physical gifts to succeed. Once he starts, Lance could reinvigorate Seattle’s most bitter rivalry.

Throw in Arizona’s Kyler Murray – who’s already in top-10 talent territory, and this is by far the most talented division when it comes to quarterbacks.

Related