Russell Wilson on Broncos win vs. Chiefs: 'This one means a lot'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Broncos win vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, "This one means a lot."
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing the Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leaders.
The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
Jackson has been flagged three times and ejected twice for illegal high hits to receivers.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
Expect to see plenty of Taylor Swift on Thursday night.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
What kind of interest will Randy Gregory get after being cut?
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the All-Pro tight end is "expected" to play on Thursday after suffering non-contact ankle injury.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.