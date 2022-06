ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Rams remain optimistic they will re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. COO Kevin Demoff is the latest to weigh in on Beckham. “If we didn’t have a salary cap, we could’ve signed Odell months ago and would’ve loved to,” Demoff told Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com on Monday. “Is it a multi-year deal? Is it a [more]