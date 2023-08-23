Russell Wilson on Broncos LT Garett Bolles: ‘He’s looking great’

After missing 12 games with a broken leg last season, Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles made his return to the field in the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago.

Bolles played again last Saturday, playing 23 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of preseason. After shaking off some rust in Arizona, Bolles had a good performance in San Francisco.

“Garett Bolles is one of the best tackles in the game,” quarterback Russell Wilson said after the 49ers game. “He’s so athletic. Him having that severe injury last year and then to come back the first time stepping back on the field. It’s like taking that and understanding that this is a part of the process. And so he took that huge step.

“This week and over the past couple weeks in practice, he’s looking great. He’s that big left tackle over there that you trust and he can do a lot of things over there. He’s a great teammate. Garett’s a guy that will do anything for you. He’s a guy who battles, a guy who wants to win at the highest level. I’m really excited about the five guys we have up front.”

As Denver’s left tackle, Bolles is responsible for protecting Wilson’s blindside. He wasn’t able to do that for a majority of last season due to his injury, but Bolles will aim to keep Wilson upright in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire