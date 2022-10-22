Russell Wilson out as Broncos face Jets

The Russell Wilson Era in Denver has been filled with mishaps.

Broncos fans won’t have the former Seahawks quarterback to blame in Week 7 against the New York Jets if things falter.

The hamstring injury that has been plaguing Wilson will keep him sidelined Sunday at home when the Broncos welcome Gang Green. The final determination was made after he threw Saturday. Wilson received very few reps in practice this week.

Brett Rypien gets the start.

This will be the second start of Rypien’s career and in a coincidence, both will have come against the Jets.

He was 19-of-31 for 242 yards with 2 TD passes and three picks last season as Denver won 37-28 at MetLife.

While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources. Brett Rypien gets the start. pic.twitter.com/UR11TisM8S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2022

