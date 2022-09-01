Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to massive 5-year contract extension

Tim Weaver
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got the trade he wanted. Now he’s got the contract.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Wilson and the Broncos have agreed to a massive extension, worth a total of $245 million over five years, including $165 million in guarantees.

The deal ties Wilson to Denver for the next seven seasons and makes him the second-highest paid QB in the NFL in average annual salary, just a shade under Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The deal also makes Wilson the highest-paid player in franchise history before he’s taken a single snap. Apparently the contract negotiations lasted for five months.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March in exchange for several draft picks and three players: quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

Wilson’s Broncos are scheduled to visit the Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday Night Football 11 days from now.

