Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to massive 5-year contract extension
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got the trade he wanted. Now he’s got the contract.
According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Wilson and the Broncos have agreed to a massive extension, worth a total of $245 million over five years, including $165 million in guarantees.
Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.
Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022
The deal ties Wilson to Denver for the next seven seasons and makes him the second-highest paid QB in the NFL in average annual salary, just a shade under Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:
1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M
2. Russell Wilson: $49M
3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M
4. Deshaun Watson: $46M
5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022
The deal also makes Wilson the highest-paid player in franchise history before he’s taken a single snap. Apparently the contract negotiations lasted for five months.
Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March in exchange for several draft picks and three players: quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
Wilson’s Broncos are scheduled to visit the Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday Night Football 11 days from now.
