One offense, one defense. It has been the foundation of the Seattle Seahawks franchise since 2012. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson have been named to the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl.

Here's why:

RUSSELL WILSON

Having an MVP-like year, it seems like the 31-year-old just keeps getting better and better. Wilson is a Pro Bowler for the seventh time in his eight-year career.

Here's his line for the year: 67.4 completion %, 3,708 yards, 28 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 109.3 rating; 311 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

[RELATED]: A comprehensive list of Russell Wilson's incredible records and milestones this season

Wilson joins other NFL quarterbacks: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

BOBBY WAGNER

Named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl in his eight-year career in Seattle. Wagner leads the team and ranks second in the NFL with 139 tackles, the sixth-most in franchise history in a single-season. The 29-year-old this season became the franchise's all-time leading tackler and posted his eighth-consecutive 100-tackle season, extending his own franchise record.

[RELATED]: Bobby Wagner says ankle is ‘fine', Seahawks avoid major crisis

Wagner joins other inside linebacker Luke Kuechly in the NFC and Darius Leonard and Dont'a Hightower in the AFC.

The Seahawks currently hold the top seed in the NFC West with an 11-3 record and have clinched a playoff berth with a win last Sunday over Carolina.

But just two Seahawks players named to the Pro Bowl? Seems a bit odd.

Wild to think the #Seahawks are 11-3 but only have 2 Pro Bowlers.



It's a shame that the flu and a leg contusion cost Tyler Lockett a spot. He's had a Pro Bowl-worthy season.



— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 18, 2019

More to come from our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann.

Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner named to 2019 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest