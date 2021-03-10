Russell Wilson blamed for starting Seahawks drama by former Seahawks teammate

Russell Wilson called out by former Seahawks teammate for starting drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As Russell Wilson's drama with the Seattle Seahawks rages on, at least one former Seahawk thinks that Wilson is in the wrong.

That would be Michael Robinson. The long-time Seahawks fullback who was on Seattle's Super Bowl-winning team in 2014 discussed the Wilson/Seahawks drama on NFL Network with DeAngelo Hall.

And during that conversation, Robinson indicated that he doesn't understand Wilson's frustration with the team.

"I don't know what Russell wants," Robinson said. "He's paid. They paid him twice in Seattle. The front office made sure that every other alpha male -- with the exception of Bobby Wagner, KJ Wright and some of the old school guys that are there -- they made sure that all of us were out the door so that this team could be Russell Wilson's. And now this?"

I just don't know how you walk back in the locker room where you're saying my O-Line is getting me hit too much, I don't have that much say.

Michael Robinson, NFL Network

Robinson isn't the only former NFL player that doesn't agree with how Wilson has handled himself this offseason. ESPN analyst and former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears took issue with how Wilson has approached trying to change his situation this offseason.

"There's a code to how you divulge information," Spears said. "If you're Russ and you're giving out these bread crumbs and you're trying to lead somebody down this path to making you believe you either want out or they need to make some wholesale changes in order for you to be happy in Seattle."

Spears even said that he wouldn't be upset if Wilson just told the team he wanted out to go to a more free-flowing offense. He just thinks that Wilson should just say what he wants to have happens, regardless of what the outcome means for him and the Seahawks.

What I'm asking is for Russ to say what he wants to happen. I want to hear from Russ if that's something he's trying to get to.

Marcus Spears, ESPN

That's something that all Seahawks fans would like some clarity on. Though his agent has said that he prefers to stay with the team, Wilson's actions this offseason, including his release of a four-team that he would prefer to be traded to if a move comes, have expressed lukewarm interest in that at best.

If Wilson really wants to stay in Seattle, he should say so soon. And if he wants to go, he can say that too. But if he stays quiet, rumblings of tension will continue to grow well into the offseason.