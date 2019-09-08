Russell Wilson: Beyond the gridiron

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has led his team to six playoffs, two Super Bowls and one championship victory, is the highest-paid player in the National Football League. But the impact he wants to have goes way beyond money or football. "NFL Today" host and CBS News special correspondent James Brown talks with the 30-year-old Wilson about his role as a mentor to students, and the Why Not You Foundation, which he founded to help empower today's youth.

