Russell Wilson bests Lamar Jackson in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Lindsey Wisniewski

While Russell Wilson would have preferred to be preparing for the upcoming Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback is gearing up for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Before Wilson and team NFC take the field on Sunday, he battled against the AFC, including likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, in the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Here's a look at how Wilson performed in Thursday's events:

Wilson led the NFC team in the Precision Passing event with 19 points in 60 seconds, helping his team beat the AFC 43-17. Kirk Cousins also notched 18 points, while Lamar Jackson had just two points.

Wilson also received high marks in a new game this year called "Thread the Needle." Four quarterbacks throw passes through targets, but you lose three points if a defensive back intercepts you. Wilson was picked once, but finished on top with 16 points. In the end, Wilson and Cousins (28 points) bested Jackson and Watson, who finished with 21 points.

The AFC dominated in the Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, and Dodgeball events to take home the trophy, but Wilson's outstanding performance did not go unnoticed by Twitter.

The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off this Sunday at 12:00 p.m. PT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Russell Wilson bests Lamar Jackson in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

